UPDATE: Cyclist suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after collision with van

A cyclist has suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries following a crash with a van near Legoland this morning (Thursday).

The collision, which involved a silver Volkswagen Transporter van, happened at about 6.35am in Winkfield Road (B3022).

The South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and a doctor to the scene to treat the injured cyclist, who was then rushed to Frimley Park Hospital.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Investigating officer, PC Joy Jarvis of the Serious Injury Collision Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who has witnessed the collision to come forward.

“We would urge anyone who was travelling on the Winkfield Road near to Legoland between the times of 6am and around 6.40am this morning to come forward.”

Police closed the road between the North Street roundabout and Legoland roundabout for more than two hours while they dealt with the crash.

Call Police on 101 quoting reference 141 05/01/17.