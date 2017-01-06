Surprise for remarkable teen Amy on Tesco trip

A surprise was in store this week for a teenager who survived a brain tumour.

A CD player and selection of CDs were given to 15-year-old Amy Williams by Tesco in Dedworth Road on Tuesday.

In April 2015 she was rushed to hospital with a brain tumour and spent six months recovering following an 11-hour operation. She had to learn to breathe, walk, talk and eat again.

Amy was put forward to receive the donation by the shop’s community champion Lisa Kimber.

Lisa told Amy’s remarkable story over the tannoy, asking her to come to the customer service desk.

Amy was told by mum Clare Williams, who said it was hard to keep the secret, that they were going for a walk on the Long Walk after a trip to the shop.

The Windsor Girls’ School pupil who ‘hates walking’ said: “I came into the store thinking I was going to be walking around with my mum, same old same old.

“When I heard the announcement I said to my mum, are they talking about me?”

It was the first time the shop had surprised a customer and it is something that new store manager Gary Cox wants to do more of.

He said: “We care about our local community and how we can help them.

“The smile on Amy’s face was massive and it makes it so worthwhile.”

Amy is due to have an operation today to replace the nerves in the left side of her face, which is paralysed.

Her final operation to close the hole left by her tracheotomy is due to take place on January 24.

The family live in Kings Ride, Ascot but are soon moving to Windsor.