Windsor Street Angels help 120 people on New Year's Eve

The streets of the town were busy on New Year’s Eve but the Windsor Street Angels were on hand to help any revelers in trouble.

It was the busiest night of the year for a five-strong team of volunteers who helped 120 people, working into the early hours of the new year.

The group has been running for about five years and in December 2015 was nominated for a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The team is headed up by PCSO David Bullock who thanked the team for their hard work.

There will be an open evening for anyone interested in getting involved at Windsor Baptist Church on January 23 from 7pm.

There will be the chance to meet the team, pick up an application form or sign up to be an observer to see what the role entails.