Mo Farah's old running club told to find new place to train by Windsor Great Park

Young runners are looking for a new place to train after being told they are wearing out the grass in Windsor Great Park.

The Windsor, Slough, Eton and Hounslow Athletic Club (WSEH) has been told by the Crown Estate it can no longer use the park as it is damaging to the grass and because of health and safety concerns.

Twice a week every winter, about 50 runners aged 10-18 run from the club’s home at Thames Valley Athletics Centre (TVAC) in Pococks Lane, Eton, to the Long Walk.

The club, which Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah trained with for three years from 2001, was initially told it could use the path instead of grassed areas. But now it has been told after this season, which ends in February, members will have to find a different route.

Shireen Higgins, 56, who has been a coach at the club for five years, said it has used the park for at least 30 years and changes the route so as not to damage the grass.

She said: “The Crown Estate started saying that we are wearing the grass out at the Long Walk by running on it and that we were only allowed to train on the road.

“This was a problem because the lit side is too dangerous and the unlit middle road is pitch black and next to trees which is very unsafe, plus it is bad for the kids’ joints.”

The Crown Estate now says the site is ‘unsuitable’ for the club.

“Windsor Great Park is regularly used for sporting events as well as by a number of children’s clubs where possible,” said a spokeswoman.

“Unfortunately though, the urban park currently being used by WSEH is not designed for regular training given its ground conditions and poor lighting.”

The Crown Estate said it is discussing other options available next season with the club.

WSEH is now looking for an alternative location that is safe to run to and no more than two miles away, available as soon as possible.

Shireen said: “We are hoping it will be somewhere like a school where there are lights.”

Email tarao@baylismedia.co.uk or call 01628 678 229 with suggestions.