Two men raid shop and steal car in Windsor

A man in his 70s was shut in a storeroom while robbers raided a shop in Windsor on Wednesday.

The victim was approached by two men at about 4.45am in Anne’s News Store in Springfield Road.

They led him into the shop’s storeroom, shutting the door on him and proceeded to steal cash from the tills, tobacco and alcohol.

One of the men was armed with a screwdriver but the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

A silver Ford Mondeo parked nearby was also stolen.

The offenders are described as two white men both wearing dark tracksuits.

Investigating officer DC Andrew Fielder said: “We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen a silver Ford Mondeo around the area, or any abandoned vehicles."

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.