Councillor: 'This is your chance to have say on local plan'

Racegoers were replaced by residents for a public meeting about the Borough Local Plan on Saturday.

Hundreds of people turned up to the meeting at Windsor Racecourse which was organised by west Windsor councillors Nicola Pryer (Con, Clewer North) and Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South), who distributed 4,000 flyers to Clewer and Dedworth residents.

The draft local plan includes proposals to build 650 houses at the Wyevale Garden Centre site in Dedworth.

Questions were fielded by Cllr Ed Wilson and answered by the appropriate councillors.

Topics that came up again and again included the provision of services, such as hospitals and schools, parking and congestion.

Martin Gibbons, a chartered surveyor who lives in Clewer Park, said he was 'broadly in favour' of new housing but asked councillors what would be done to stop the threat of flooding in Windsor.

He said: "Three years ago when flooding wiped out Datchet and Wraysbury, we in Windsor were only helped by the Jubilee River.

"The water was bubbling out of the ground at Clewer Park and with hundreds of new homes, how will it cope?"

Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) said flooding in Windsor would be helped by the River Thames Scheme, a flood relief channel running from Datchet to Teddington.

A suggestion mentioned by Cllr Ed Wilson to narrow Dedworth Road was met with laughter at the meeting.

Co-chair of the Windsor plan John Bastow said this was a suggestion ‘some time ago’ and was no longer on the cards.

He added: “The issue is about making Dedworth a more attractive place than it is and bring a sense of life and community back to Dedworth.”

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) closed the meeting by urging residents to have their say in the consultation.

“This is your chance,” he said.

Click here to find out more about the Borough Local Plan.