Money saving expert Martin Lewis dishes out advice in Windsor

Shoppers got more than they bargained for today (Wednesday) when a money saving expert was in town.

Martin Lewis, who created the Money Saving Expert website, was filming what he calls a ‘cash mob’ for his TV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show.

A crowd gathered in Peascod Street to hear the money man give tips on a range of topics from childcare to claiming back Payment Protection Insurance (PPI).

The clips will be aired throughout the series which runs on Monday nights on ITV and attracts about four million viewers.

Series producer Richard Park said: “We try and film in the New Year so people can keep up to date.

“A lot of people have been asking questions about the best way to get the Euro.

“Martin gets a massive buzz out of saving you money, if he can save you a fiver he is thrilled.”