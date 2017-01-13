Chance to have say on plans for 20mph speed limit in central Windsor

Plans to reduce the speed of cars in central Windsor are one step closer to becoming a reality.

The deadline for consultation on whether to drop speeds in the town centre from 30 to 20mph is coming up.

Launched by the Royal Borough, the consultation states responses to a residents’ survey in 2015 show 49 per cent consider speeding as a ‘very big’ or ‘fairly big’ problem.

The council also says the proposals were brought forward due to a number of serious and minor injury accidents in central Windsor, where there are often foreign tourists unfamiliar with the traffic layout.

In the three years up to October 31, there were 34 reported ‘injury accidents’ in the area where the 20mph zone would be.

Of these accidents reported to police, 15 included pedestrians.

In October, a meeting of the Windsor Town Forum discussed the plans which cover roads between the High Street and Alma Road, and Barry Avenue down to Frances Road.

Following the meeting speed surveys were carried out to assess the suitability of the area.

The consultation states 20mph limits are supported by a Department for Transport circular published in 2013.

Ward councillors for Castle Without, Shamsul Shelim and Jack Rankin, said they are in favour of the change in speed limit, particularly in Frances Road.

The councillors received a petition from residents of the road in February last year, calling for a reduction in the speed limit, removal of speed humps and a zebra crossing at the south end of the road.

Cllr Rankin said: “As ward councillors, we have consulted fully the residents of Frances Road and I will be supporting the views expressed by the majority of Frances Road residents, including their request for a 20mph speed limit.”

The consultation closes on Sunday, January 29, and can be found here.