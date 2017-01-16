Aspiring theme park designer wins Legoland competition

An aspiring theme park designer has won a competition to design a six foot Lego model for Legoland’s new Castle Hotel.

Budding designers were challenged to draw up their own models for the resort’s knight and wizard-themed Castle Hotel which is due to open in July.

Legoland’s social media community voted in their thousands, with 11-year-old James Waine’s knight on horseback concept coming out on top.

His design, which featured a knight on horseback with shields, will now be brought to life by Legoland model makers.

James, from Darlington, said: “It’s a dream come true because I want to be a theme park designer when I grow up.

“I can’t wait to see my model made out of Lego and to stay in the hotel.”

The prize will also see James place the final brick in the model at a grand unveiling, before becoming one of the first guests to stay at the new hotel.

The competition's runner-up, nine-year-old Charlie Hamdi from Hereford, has also won a stay at the resort.

