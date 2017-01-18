Olympic GB sprinter Nigel Levine hospitalised following motorbike crash

A leading sprinter from Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow Athletic Club (WSEH) has been hospitalised following a motorbike accident in Spain.

Nigel Levine, who represented Team GB’s 4x400m team in the 2016 Rio Olympics, came off his bike with teammate James Ellington in Tenerife last night (Tuesday).

The pair were rushed to hospital, where their condition has now been described as ‘conscious and stable’.

A British Athletics spokesman said: “Regretfully we can confirm that James Ellington and Nigel Levine have sustained injuries following a road accident in Tenerife on Tuesday evening.

“Both athletes are receiving treatment and are conscious and stable.”

Levine, 27, is thought to have been on a training camp with British Athletics on the Spanish island.