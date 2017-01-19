Pictures as Windsor Castle gets ‘high clean’ from floor to ceiling

The State Apartments at Windsor Castle are being spruced up from floor to ceiling as the annual ‘high clean’ nears completion.

Traditionally taking place in early January, the Royal Collection Trust said the clean is essential for conserving and protecting the castle’s interior and works of art.

It takes two weeks to complete, in advance of the castle re-opening to the public on Saturday.

Photos released by the trust show a cut glass chandelier in the Waterloo Chamber being cleaned by its expert staff, the maintenance of a marble bust of German Emperor Frederick III of Prussia in St George’s Hall and suits of armour on the Grand Staircase being dusted.