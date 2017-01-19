Dog jackets and ostrich egg among 90th birthday gifts for the Queen

Four padded dog jackets, an ostrich egg and a maple tree were among the gifts given to the Queen during her 90th birthday celebrations last year.

Her Majesty's official gifts list, released by Buckingham Palace today, reveals the presents she received in 2016, with a separate list of gifts given to her as birthday presents.

The maroon dog jackets, bearing the Royal Borough's coat of arms, were given to the Queen by the then Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Eileen Quick during her birthday walkabout in Windsor in April.

A silver fountain pen was given to the Queen during her visit to the Royal Mail office in Windsor’s Peascod Street.

A wooden salad bowl was gifted to the monarch by the Crown Estate, and she received a teddy bear holding a boater hat and wearing a blazer from Henley Royal Regatta.

The Queen was given a number of gifts at Royal Windsor Horse Show, including a horse - Sir John - from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Other presents she received throughout the year include a jar of Manuka honey, a tooth from the Crossrail tunnelling machine 'Elizabeth' and a painted ostrich egg.