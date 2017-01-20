Changing of the guard no longer at weekends following security concerns

Security concerns have prompted the changing of the guard ceremony to take place on fixed days rather than alternating.

On Monday, the changes came into practice and means the ceremony will now take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

It used to be every other day, meaning it would take place every other Sunday and every other Saturday.

Guards from the Household Cavalry march from Victoria Barracks, up the High Street and into the Castle accompanied by the regiment’s band.

A spokesman for the army said the changes have been made on the advice of the police and will initially be for a three month trial.

Polly Miller, 37, from Bourne End is worried the change will lead to a generation of local children growing up ‘disengaged’ with the army.

Along with husband Dan, she used to take her boys Albie, three and one year-old Arthur along to see the ceremony at the weekend in Windsor Town Centre.

"I used to go as a little girl and my husband used to go with his dad,” she said.

"It means that families won't be able to do it if they work or are busy in the week.

"I think you are going to get a generation of disengaged British people.

"My three-year-old is now massively interested in the armed forces.”

Following the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin in December, Thames Valley Police also introduced ‘high-visibility policing’ during the ceremony.