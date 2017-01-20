Police treating death of man in Windsor park as 'unexplained but not suspicious'

Police are treating the death of a man who was found at a park in Windsor as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’.
Officers attended the scene in Hanover Way at about 5.30am on Wednesday where a 60-year-old man had been pronounced dead.
His next of kin have been informed.
