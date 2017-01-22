Windsor's King Edward VIII Hospital 'requires improvement' says CQC

King Edward VII Hospital Primary Care Centre did not receive a clean bill of health in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The centre, in St Leonards Road, Windsor, was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating in a report published on Thursday, January 12, following an inspection in October.

The service, managed by East Berkshire Primary Care Out of Hours, was good for providing effective, caring and responsive services but needed to improve in the ‘safe’ and ‘well led’ categories, it said.

It found risks to patients were assessed and well managed but systems to address the risks were not implemented well enough to keep patients safe.

All staff should be aware of translation services and be trained in chaperoning duties, if part of their job, it advised.

Patrick Rogan, chief executive of East Berkshire Primary Care Out of Hours, said it had already started to implement these improvements.