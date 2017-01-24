New £9,000 bike rack project unveiled at Windsor and Eton Central

More commuters will be able to get on their bikes with the unveiling of a new cycle parking scheme.

The £9,000 project was unveiled at Windsor and Eton Central station yesterday (Monday).

The station benefited from a Great Western Railway (GWR) communities’ improvement fund and match funding from RBWM.

The station’s new addition includes 14 bike stands, capable of housing 28 bikes, and CCTV.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said: “Helping our residents and visitors to travel more by bike, foot or public transport will not only help them to lead healthier lives but also reduce the number of cars driving on our roads.”