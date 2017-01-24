Watch: Household Cavalry take on mannequin challenge during jungle training

A mannequin challenge with a difference was attempted by soldiers from Windsor’s Household Cavalry in the depths of the jungle.

Worlds away from their lives at Combermere Barracks in St Leonards Road, soldiers from the regiment are currently in the Brunei jungle. They are two weeks into a five week exercise called Ulu Rajah.

As well as being guardians for the Queen, the Household Cavalry could be sent off to military operations as reconnaissance soldiers at any time.

Ulu Rajah will develop their tactics and techniques, operating in the hot and humid conditions and living off the land.

Soldiers from A Squadron have already had to covertly swim across the River Tutong carrying all of their equipment and dodging the water’s crocodiles.

On Saturday a video of the regiment taking on the popular mannequin challenge was posted on the British Army Facebook page and already been viewed more than 200,000 times.

With their faces painted in camouflage, holding guns and knee deep in swampy water, it is no average mannequin challenge.

Explaining the purpose of the deployment Major Roly Spiller said: “As the Trusted Guardians we are constantly striving to improve our skills, and the jungles of Brunei offer a perfect environment to develop personal skills and drills, teamwork and leadership at every level.

“We will undoubtedly return home better soldiers individually and collectively, ready to take on any challenge.”

