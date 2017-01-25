Windsor Fire Station could lose night-time cover in cost-cutting plans

Residents can have their say on proposals that could see night-time cover removed from Windsor Fire Station at a public consultation.

The government has told the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) it must save £2.4 million by April 2020.

In response, a set of options has been put forward with one of the proposals suggesting the removal of night-time cover from the station in Tinkers Lane, Windsor.

A public consultation event will be taking place at Windsor Library, in Bachelors Acre, on Tuesday, January 31, where residents can get more details on the plans.

Group manager Jim Powell, who manages RBFRS’ consultation process, said: “The purpose of this consultation is to engage communities and ensure they are kept informed.

“These events have been organised to provide local people with the opportunity to find out exactly what is being proposed and encourage them to have their say on the best way forward.”

The event is running from 1pm to 5pm while the consultation period for the proposed service change runs until March 13.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk/consultation for details.