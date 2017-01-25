Former Archbishop of Canterbury made fellow at Cumberland Lodge

The former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams, has been appointed a visiting fellow at Cumberland Lodge.
An educational foundation was set up at the former royal residence in Windsor Great Park in 1947.
The charity now arranges study retreats, conferences and seminars as well as other educational and cultural events.
Dr Williams said: “Cumberland Lodge represents one of the most lastingly important ways we have of responding constructively to public crisis and confusion over values.
"Not by hasty and shallow efforts that just make us feel better, but by giving room for careful and demanding encounters and searching study.
“That’s why, in an increasingly feverish and short-termist environment, I am so grateful for the work of the lodge and for the chance to be more closely associated with it.”
Visiting fellowships at Cumberland Lodge have been awarded since 2016 and include Sara Thornton, former chief constable of Thames Valley Police and Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, shadow Attorney General.
Dr Williams was invited to be a visiting fellow at the beginning of January.
