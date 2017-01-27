Cygnet killed and swans injured in flurry of ‘sickening’ attacks

A flurry of ‘sickening’ attacks in Windsor killed a cygnet and left three swans partially blinded on Tuesday.

Datchet-based charity Swan Support received a call at about 7.30am about a swan that had been shot through the head with an airgun near Barry Avenue.

The pellet is believed to have exited through the swan’s eye, causing it to partially lose its sight.

Later on in the day, the charity received calls about a further two swans and a cygnet that had been injured in the same area.

Swan Support founder Wendy said ball bearings had been fired at the birds with one of the swans requiring an emergency operation to remove the ammunition from its head at the Alma Veterinary Hospital.

Wendy said: “The vets said three of the birds had been shot at close range so it’s sickening.

“It shouldn’t be happening in Windsor. Its right near the castle and we’ve got someone going round in a public area with some sort of weapon.”

The cygnet had to be put to sleep due to the seriousness of its injuries.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.