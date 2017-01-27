Hollywood actress Anna Friel in Windsor planning dispute

Hollywood actress Anna Friel has once again found herself in a planning dispute with the Windsor and Eton Society over building works at her £1.2m Windsor home.

The actress, who appeared in the 2011 blockbuster Limitless, has built a timber pergola and posts for a child’s swing in her Kings Road garden and is now seeking retrospective planning permission from the Royal Borough.

But the Windsor and Eton Society has asked the council to reject the application, stating that the height and scale of the pergola would set a ‘bad precedent’ in the area.

In a letter to the borough’s planning team, society chairman David Eglise said: “We feel that the height and scale of the pergola are excessive and that, if this planning application were to be allowed, it would set a bad precedent.

“The gardens which border the east side and back on the Long Walk are all visible to the public.

“These buildings are in a conservation area and mostly listed. The building of such a pergola detracts from, rather than enhances, the area.”

In October, Friel was handed a building enforcement notice by the borough which ordered her to tear down an extension to her Georgian town house.

The order was made after the materials used to build the extension were described as ‘not appropriate for the surrounding area’.

The Windsor and Eton Society originally opposed an application for the extension, with society member Anne Taylor saying the refurbishment needed to be ‘held to the highest design’.

Regarding Friel’s latest application, the society has also demanded that the house’s chimney stack be returned to its natural state after it was painted white.

A decision is expected to be made by Friday, February 3.