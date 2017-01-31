Community cafe opened in Windsor by 4Motion Dance Theatre Company

Dancers will be able to enjoy a drink at a new community cafe aiming to start mentorship and apprenticeship schemes for young people.

4Motion Dance Theatre Company welcomed more than 80 people to the launch of its new community cafe, The Loading Bay, on Saturday.

The company has been running classes in and around Windsor for more than 10 years and last April moved into its own studio at Kardleton House in Vansittart Estate. Adding to the yoga, dance and theatre classes on offer, visitors can now enjoy a coffee in a functioning loading bay.

The dance company, which is run by Elaine Macey and Dean Soden, received a £25,000 grant from the Royal Borough’s Social Enterprises Fund in August, some of which went towards creating the new cafe. At around the same time, 4Motion secured Community Interest Company (CIC) status.

After Saturday’s opening event, Elaine said: “It was phenomenal to have so many people in the building, we were totally blown away. The essence behind what we want to do is we are a community cafe and we want to work with young people that are unemployed or have learning difficulties.”

For more details contact Elaine at info@4motiondancetheatre.co.uk or call 07753 116728.

The Loading Bay cafe is open from 8.30am-12.30pm Monday-Friday.