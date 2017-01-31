Police issue CCTV appeal after teenager is threatened with knife in Windsor robbery

A 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and punched in the face before having his phone stolen during a robbery in Windsor.

The boy was walking along the path next to the skate park in Goslar way when he was approached by a group of boys at about 6.20pm on November 18.

After being threatened with the knife and punched, the group stole his black Motorola mobile phone.

The victim was treated at Wexham Park Hospital but has since been discharged.

Police have released CCTV images (slideshow above) of people they believe may be able to help in the investigation.

Case Investigator Collette Gray said: “We would like to identify the people in this image as they may be able to assist us with our enquiries.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.