Firefighters quizzed over proposed budget cuts at public consultation

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has repeated its calls for the community to give its opinions on its proposed budget cuts.

A public consultation event took place at Windsor Library on Tuesday which saw residents given the chance to quiz firefighters about possible service changes which could include the removal of night-time cover from Windsor Fire Station.

The government has told RBFRS it must save £2.4 million by April 2020 and in response, six possible savings options have been put forward.

Trevor Ferguson, deputy fire officer for RBFRS, said: “If there’s one point to make it would be that no decision has been made and the Fire Authority wants to hear the opinions of the community.

“The evidence suggests that these are all viable options but we now want to see how people think and feel about these plans.”

One option under consideration could see Windsor Fire Station, in Tinkers Lane, stripped of cover for 12 hours each night.

If this was to go ahead, cover would be provided from the nearest available station, most likely Slough, during night-time hours.

Jim Powell, RBFRS group manager who manages the consultation process, added: “If night-time cover was removed the crews at Windsor would switch to 12-hour shifts.

“By having 12-hour shifts we can still cover the peak late-afternoon period and historically there are less incidents at night.

“It does come with some risk but everyday we’re looking at balancing and managing risk.”

Other potential cost-cutting measures could see RBFRS scale back its protection and prevention work with hotels about fire safety so it can focus on educating smaller businesses which are less compliant with fire regulations.

The consultation closes on Monday, March 13, and the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority is expected to make a decision on April 18.

A further consultation will be held on Saturday, February 25, at Windsor Library.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk/consultation for details.