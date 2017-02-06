Blue Sapphire Jubilee: How we reported the Queen's accession to the throne

No other monarch in British history has ever reached the blue sapphire jubilee.

The Queen, who turns 91 in April, became our longest-reigning monarch on September 9, 2015, surpassing the record of her great-great-grandmother Victoria who ruled for 63 years and 216 days. She is also the world’s longest reigning living monarch, following the death of the King of Thailand in October.

It was at 25-years-old she ascended the throne, learning of the death of her father, George VI, on Wednesday, February 6, while in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour.

The Princess Elizabeth, accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, returned to Britain as Queen.

According to the Express, the first indication for many residents that the King had died was the lowering of the Union Jack on Windsor Castle’s Round Tower to half mast.

The tower’s Sebastopol Bell, which tolls only upon the death of the monarch, rang out 56 times, once for every year of the King’s life.

The front page of the Express on Friday, February 8, carried photos of both the new Queen and her father, paying tribute to his ‘selfless example’ as monarch.

On the same day, the proclamation of Elizabeth as Queen was read out in boroughs across England.

It was read at the Queen Victoria statue in Castle Hill, at the castle’s King Henry VIII Gate, and at the Eton side of the Windsor Eton Bridge.

Each time it was followed by the National Anthem, played by the Band of the Royal Horse Guards.

In Slough the proclamation was read in the town hall forecourt.

The flags were raised for six hours in celebration before returning to half mast to mourn the King.

The state apartments at the castle and its precincts were shut to the public until after the funeral, which took place a week later on Friday, February 15.

People began gathering in the streets before dawn to watch the procession. It was estimated 100-150,000 visited the town on the day.

The King’s body was returned to the town by train (he died at Sandringham and lay in state in Westminster Hall). The new Queen was waiting on the platform to watch as the Royal Standard-covered coffin – on top of which sat the Imperial Crown – was transferred to a gun carriage for its journey through the streets.

Black and white photos from the Express show the crowds watching as the sombre procession passed by.

The following summer, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was held at Westminster Abbey, London, on June 2, 1953.

An estimated 27 million people in Britain watched the service on television, with 11 million listening on the radio (the population of Britain at the time was just over 36 million).

The new Queen was no stranger to Windsor, having spent much of her childhood in the town, partly due to the Second World War, when she and Princess Margaret lived in the castle for safety.

Fast forward to the present, and the Queen is expected to mark her latest jubilee quietly – it is, after all, the anniversary of her father’s death. But while there will be no public celebrations, there is no doubting its significance.

Speaking to the Express this week, writer, broadcaster and royal biographer Hugo Vickers noted: “Sixty-five years on the throne and still very much at the helm of national life, surpassing milestones one after the other.

“Following the death of the King of Thailand she became the longest reigning living monarch and of course she celebrated her 90th birthday last year.

“There was a bit of panic over Christmas when she had a cold but that was all it was, and she very sensibly stayed indoors.

“She is the best example I can think of for why no one should ever retire. I’ve been lucky enough to meet her on several occasions and she never misses anything.

“She is firing on all cylinders. She is perpetually stimulated, well informed and I think of huge value to the nation. Long may it continue.”

Reflecting on the current climate as Britain prepares for Brexit and America begins life under a new president, he added: “She is more and more important when politically things are difficult. When the Conservative Party were removing Mrs Thatcher it was reassuring to know she was there, waiting to receive the new Prime Minister.

“She does give this enormous stability. She has presided over an era of vast change.”

On the prospect of an upcoming state visit by Donald Trump, Hugo said the Queen will do what the Government asks her to do, adding she is ‘quite used to’ meeting characters like him.

He added he could not think of any other reign in history he would have preferred to live in.

“Life might have been fun in Tudor times if you were rich but otherwise it probably wasn’t much fun. And although we may grumble we’ve been pretty prosperous,” he said. “It is a golden age and we are very lucky to have her.”

