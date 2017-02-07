Plans submitted to return police station to Windsor

A town centre base for Thames Valley Police (TVP) in Windsor is in sight with the submission of a planning application.
Since April last year the town has been without a manned police station.
An application to redevelop York House in Sheet Street has been submitted by Hunters Architects on behalf of the Royal Borough.
In December, Windsor councillors gathered to pen a letter to Anthony Stansfeld, the Police and Crime Commissioner for TVP, offering to share the council offices in Sheet Street with the force.
A TVP spokesman said: "Co-location with the council remains our preferred option and negotiations are progressing well for Thames Valley Police to secure a site for our operational needs within the York House site.”
The plans for the refurbishment of York House includes the building of an additional storey for more office space.
A consultation is open until February 21 and a decision is expected by March 20.
