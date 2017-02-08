Leisure centre staff recognised for saving the life of a man pulled from Thames

Quick-thinking staff who saved a drowning man’s life have been recognised with a national award.

Windsor Leisure Centre staff gave treatment to a 54-year-old man who had been pulled from the River Thames on Sunday, June 12, last year.

Duty manager Michael Clarke, trainee manager Rob Bateman and Joanne Bastable, a recreation assistant, have been awarded the Certificate of Meritorious Action for Lifeguards from the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK).

The man was spotted in trouble in the river at the end of Stovell Road by a jogger who notified staff at the leisure centre.

Michael, 31, grabbed a defibrillator and by the time he got to the riverside the man had been pulled from the water by the jogger and leisure centre apprentice Kyle Hickey, who had only been on the job for two weeks.

Michael used the defibrillator and administered CPR, taking turns with Joanne until firefighters arrived on the scene.

By the time paramedics arrived, the man was in a stable condition and made a full recovery at Wexham Park Hospital.

Michael said: “It’s a great feeling to know that the actions of me and my team helped to save this man’s life.

“My team acted with complete professionalism putting all their lifesaving training and knowledge to the test and making it count on the day. I’m very proud of them.”