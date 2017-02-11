Race with your canine companion at Battersea's Muddy Dog Challenge

Dog lovers will be able to race with their furry friends at this year’s Muddy Dog Challenge.

Organised by Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the centre said it is the UK’s first obstacle course where humans and dogs compete together over a 2.5km or 5km course.

It will take place at Windsor Great Park on May 20 and all entrants are asked to raise at least £100 for the animal shelter, which has a site in Priest Hill, Old Windsor.

Miriam Goodall, community manager at Battersea, said: “The Muddy Dog Challenge is an event like no other.

“Where else can you experience a fun, muddy obstacle course alongside your canine companion?

“So, instead of your usual jog round The Home Park or Alexandra Park, come along to Windsor Great Park, get muddy and raise lots of money for rescue dogs.”

Last year Battersea rehomed 77 animals to Windsor, 57 to Maidenhead and 77 in Slough.

Visit www.battersea.org.uk/support-us/challenges/muddy-dog-challenge-2017 for more information.