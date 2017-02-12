Windsor Guildhall transformed into Hogwarts as it hosts Harry Potter Book Night

Witches and wizards sat down in Windsor’s own great hall for a Harry Potter event at the Guildhall.

The historic building in High Street was transformed into Hogwarts and saw about 200 people through the doors on Thursday.

The evening was split in two, with a children’s quiz and activity session followed by a second quiz for older fans.

Fans in fancy dress enjoyed activities including potion making, spell workshops and had a chance to meet owls before sitting down to a quiz.

Outreach and events officer for the Royal Borough Dan Howick said: “The quiz was brilliant, a full house sitting down in the great hall.

“Everyone made such an effort with their costumes, I wasn’t expecting so many people to come in fancy dress.”