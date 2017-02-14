Appeal launched to introduce public access defibrillators in Windsor

A community partnership which has been set up to ‘keep the heart of Windsor beating’ is trying to raise enough money to install 10 public access defibrillators in the town.

Windsor town centre currently has no defibrillators that can be publicly accessed 24 hours a day.

In response, members from the Lions Club of Windsor and the Rotary Club of Windsor St George have teamed up with PCSO David Bullock and Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach to form the Windsor Community Defibrillator Partnership (WCDP).

The group hopes to install 10 defibrillators in busy public areas including Peascod Street, the High Street and Windsor & Eton Central railway station.

The life-saving equipment costs about £2,000 per machine and the WCDP is appealing for people to dig deep and donate.

Lion Mike Sells said: “In Windsor we’ve got defibrillators at places like the Harte and Garter Hotel but there’s not 24 hour public access.

“It’s the Lions Club’s centenary year and one of our members Diane Purchase felt this would be a worthy project to get behind.

"There's a need for these machines at sites like Peascod Street and the High Street.”

Members of the public learnt how to use the equipment during a drop-in session at the Windsor Baptist Church, in Victoria Street, on Thursday, February 9.

They were taught about the chain of survival, which urges people to immediately call the emergency services, start CPR and use a defibrillator as soon as possible if someone has suffered a cardiac arrest.

The chances of someone surviving who has suffered a cardiac arrest decrease by 10 per cent each minute they go without CPR or a defibrillator shock.

Ian Pearse, director of WEL Medical which is working with the WCDP to provide the equipment, said: “The key for me is that if you see someone in trouble you grab it [the defibrillator] and use it.

“If you place it on someone’s chest who doesn’t need it, it will not deliver a shock.

“Dial 999, start CPR, grab the defibrillator. You won’t make things worse. That’s the message we want to get across.”

Call Windsor Lions on 0845 833 4749 or visit www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/lionsclub/windsor-defib to donate.