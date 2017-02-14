Man and woman injured in assault at The Scotch Bar in Windsor

A man was kicked in the face and a woman broke her arm during an assault at The Scotch Bar in Goswell Hill, Windsor.

At about 1.15am on Saturday, February 4, a man in his 40s, who was standing near the bar, was knocked to the floor and kicked in the face, sustaining face and dental injuries.

During the altercation, the other victim, a woman also in her 40s, sustained a broken arm. She was treated at Brants Bridge Urgent Care Centre in Bracknell.

The attacker was described as a dark-skinned man, aged 20 to 30 and wearing a dark-coloured suit.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Amanda Winterbourne, from Maidenhead CID, said: “I am investigating this incident in which two people were assaulted and sustained injuries.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or anyone with any information about the events.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.