Five men arrested after Atik nightclub fight spills onto street

A nightclub altercation in Windsor spilled out onto the street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called at 3.30am to reports of ‘disorder’ involving a group of men in the Atik nightclub.

After an argument in the club, two men were assaulted with a bottle, one sustained a facial injury and the other sustained a minor head injury.

The fight continued on William Street involving a number of men, one received facial injuries and had to be taken to Wexham Park Hospital. He has since been discharged.

Three men aged 23, 20 and 22, all from London, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

An 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of affray, assault, GBH, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer.

A 21-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating.

All five men have been bailed until March 11.

Investigating officer, PC Steve Parker based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “We are investigating this incident in which we believe a group of men were involved in an incident of public disorder inside Atik nightclub in Windsor and on William Street.

“We are asking anyone with any information to come forward.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.