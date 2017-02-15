Professional footballer Rohan Ince stands trial over alleged bottling of Atik nightclub bouncer

A nightclub bouncer struggled to hold back tears as she described the moment she saw her colleague covered in blood following an alleged bottling by a professional footballer.

Rohan Ince, 24, who plays for Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion, appeared at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with one count of wounding with intent.

The charge relates to an incident in the early hours of Christmas Day, in 2015, near Windsor’s Atik nightclub, a clubbing hotspot for the town’s late-night revellers.

Ince is alleged to have attacked bouncer Gregor Jurcic, 27, with a half-litre Jack Daniels bottle after the doorman had leapt to the defence of a police officer trying to restrain a member of the public.

Mr Jurcic suffered a deep gash to his head during the attack, the court heard.

Jacqueline Docherty, a bouncer who was working at the William Street nightclub that evening, told the court: “All of a sudden it just went nuts.

“There were about 40 people fighting and then I saw four of my doormen go into the crowd and get swallowed up.

“It was horrible.”

She then told the court Ince had emerged from the crowd brandishing a broken Jack Daniels bottle and started heading towards her.

She added: “He was swearing and shouting and then I saw Gregor coming towards me covered in blood.”

PC Peter Hindley, an officer based at Windsor Police Station, told the court that he wrestled Ince to the ground in the aftermath of the alleged attack after the midfielder had been charging straight at him.

He said: “He literally came running at me full pelt armed with a bottle.

“I used his momentum and speed and managed to take him down to the ground.”

The court heard excerpts from the footballer’s police interview on Christmas Day where he denied attacking a bouncer but told officers that he got involved in a fight after seeing a man punch his brother.

He told officers: “I would have no reason to attack a bouncer. He’s just trying to do his job, I understand that.”

A splatter of blood from Mr Jurcic was discovered on Ince’s green bomber jacket.

But Brian O’Neill QC, defending the 24-year-old, read out a statement in court from consultant forensic scientist Helen Davies which argued this did not mean Ince had attacked the bouncer.

The statement said: “It could have been deposited as a result of Gregor Jurcic approaching Rohan Ince after he had been arrested and once he was bleeding.”

Ince, who is currently on loan at League One club Swindon Town, denies the charge of wounding with intent.