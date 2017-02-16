Deliveroo riders causing 'chaos' in Windsor town centre

Cycling delivery riders ‘whizzing around town’ is causing chaos, a meeting heard on Monday.

The issue was brought up by Windsor and Eton Town Manager Paul Roach at the Windsor Town Forum.

Food delivery service Deliveroo launched in the town last August, with company bosses stating it will create 50 new jobs in the first year.

Not referring to a specific company, Paul Roach said: “The riders were whizzing through various parts of the town centre and it came to head just before Christmas.

“It became apparent it was quite a severe problem and I don’t know whether we have had any accidents but there was the worry some riders were whizzing around town.”

He went on to say Deliveroo has been contacted by the town’s two managers to stress that the delivery riders should not be cycling through pedestrianised parts of the town centre.

The riders currently gather on the benches outside the castle and the town manger said an alternative meeting point for them was being looked into.

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without) added: “Everyone welcomes cyclists but the Deliveroo guys are causing a bit of chaos down Peascod Street.”