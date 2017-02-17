Plans to reduce speed limit in central Windsor are axed

A collective ‘shoulder shrug’ from residents means plans for a reduced speed limit in central Windsor have been scrapped.

A six-week consultation on a proposal to drop speeds in the town centre from 30mph to 20mph closed on January 29.

But the plans will not go ahead after just three per cent of residents responded.

A total of 5,198 letters about the consultation were sent out to people living in central Windsor.

The council received 158 response slips back. Of these 120 were in favour and 38 were against.

On account of the low response rate it was deemed there is not enough support for a 20mph zone to be imposed.

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without) announced the result of the consultation at a meeting of the Windsor Town Forum on Monday.

Speaking to the Express after the meeting he said most residents agreed with the idea but could not see it being enforced.

“Comments from the people who responded were very much on the lines of that on many of the roads you can’t do more than 20mph and it probably would not be enforced,” said Cllr Rankin.

He added the consultation showed the council takes the views of residents on board.

“The criticism that people have when the council consults on things is that it is a done deal,” he said.

“It was an idea that came to us from quite a few residents so we put it out there and they largely shrugged their shoulders to it.”

Cllr Rankin told Monday’s meeting at Windsor Guildhall that Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) are being used around the town to curb speeding.

Singling out Goslar Way as a road cars ‘hurtle’ along, he said the SIDs – which flash the speed cars are travelling at – could help reduce speeding on stretches of road.

Cllr John Bowden (Con, Clewer East) added: “With Goslar Way, I’ve been told by Thames Valley Police it is not safe to do a radar spot check in that area.”