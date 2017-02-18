Children decorate T-Rex at Windsor Library Jurassic Takeover

A giant T-Rex joined the books at Windsor Library on Monday.

A half-term Jurassic Takeover saw 80 children descend on the library in Bachelors Acre.

The two-hour drop-in session included dinosaur-themed songs and stories followed by crafts including badge making and dinosaur gliders.

Children also got involved in decorating a big dinosaur which is now on display in the library.

Outreach officer Nicola Robinson said: “We wanted to do something that all ages could enjoy. Whole families came along so we are definitely going to do something like this again.

“We got a lot of nice feedback and I think it is a great theme, all kids like it.”