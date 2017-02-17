Young artists conquer monoprinting at Windsor's Busy Buttons workshop

Determined young artists met a challenge head on at a half-term creative session.

Children at the Busy Buttons holiday workshop at King Edward Court Shopping Centre on Monday got to grips with monoprinting.

Louella Fernandez-Lempiainen, of Busy Buttons, said: “At first they were saying, no, it’s too hard.

“But it was such a learning curve for them. The good thing was they didn’t give up.”

She added that once the group got going they did not want to stop when lunchtime came around.

The plan was to cut the printed materials to make them into bags but the children wanted to keep their works of art intact.

The studio also held a ‘drop and dine’ session to give parents the opportunity to go out for dinner on Valentine's Day.

The evening art sessions for children were such a hit that Louella said they may run again on Friday nights.

Contact the studio on 0800 101 8332 for details.