Windsor pupils get an insight into Japanese culture thanks to grant

Learning the Japanese language and about the country’s culture has been added to the curriculum for some Windsor pupils.

The Queen Anne First School secured funding from The Japan Foundation at the beginning of this year.

On Thursday, February 9, children got to grips with the ancient art of origami and how to wear a kimono.

It means children from years three and four will take part in the project Japan: Culture and Language led by languages teacher Ruth Pegler.

She was selected by the foundation to attend a cultural visit to Tokyo in October last year.

She said: “I feel very privileged to have been offered the opportunity to gain an insight into the linguistic, cultural and educational life of Japan.”

The project will be a 10-week programme bringing the Japanese culture and language to the classroom at the school in Chaucer Close.

Year three pupil Samuel Horsfall said: “I like Japanese because it’s fun and it’s interesting and it gives me inspiration to learn another language.”