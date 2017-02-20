Lions Club of Windsor hosts annual Spring Lunch Party

There was plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer at an annual community lunch.

About 130 guests were served a three-course meal at the annual Spring Lunch Party organised by the Lions Club of Windsor yesterday (Sunday).

The event, held at SportsAble in Braywick Road, Maidenhead, is now in its 21st year of giving elderly people from Windsor a day out and a treat.

As well as the beef casserole and lemon torte served up by chef Graham Alston, there was also music from band leader and ‘old friend of the party’ Phil Phillips, as well as from the Friends of Langley Park Handbell Ringers.

Lions PR director John Jenkins MBE, who is also SportsAble’s president, said: “A lot of them are lonely people and the objective is to give them a lovely day out.

“They come here from all over and we pick them up, preparation here started at about 9am and they get some fantastic food and then we take them home.”

He added: “A lot of the people here today maybe don’t get out so much, so this is a bit of a treat for them and we just do it because we want to do it and want to do some good."