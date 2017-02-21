Campaign group Windsor for EU take to streets to promote march on Parliament

A pro-EU campaign group took to Peascod Street in Windsor for the first time on Saturday.

Volunteers from Windsor for EU were speaking to members of the public about a national march on Parliament on March 25.

The Unite for Europe march aims to ‘embolden our elected representatives’ to stop the United Kingdom from leaving the European Union.

Windsor for EU spoke with people who were both happy and unhappy about the results of the vote last summer.

Clare Quarman from the group said: “We had a good reception from people in the town centre and reactions from across the full spectrum of opinions.

“Some people told us they are happy about Brexit and others were delighted to find out there is a local group campaigning for our relationship with Europe.

“We also heard some heartbreaking stories from EU citizens resident here, who are worried about their future.”

The group, which has 168 members, is made up of people from different political traditions.