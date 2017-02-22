Lifelong Windsor couple prepare to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

A romance that started with a playful kick of a football has blossomed into 60 years of marriage.

Windsor-born Ted and Sylvia Stevens first met at the age of 13 in a Dedworth park when Ted tried to get his future-wife’s attention by kicking a ball in her direction.

Sylvia kicked it back and from then on the couple never looked back.

On Thursday, March 2, they will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary marking the special day when they tied the knot at Windsor Parish Church.

Ted said: “Sylvia’s father insisted that she didn’t get married until we were both 21 but her mother overruled him.

“We were both turning 21 in late March but back then you couldn’t have flowers in the church once Lent had started and Sylvia’s mother said she needed flowers at her daughter’s wedding so we got married on March 2.”

After celebrating with friends and family, Sylvia and Ted had to leave their reception early so they could catch a five-hour train from London to Paignton in Devon for their honeymoon.

Shortly after the wedding, the couple bought their house in Aston Mead for a princely deposit of just £1 and it has now been their home for 57 years.

Ted and Sylvia also worked together at Imperial Chemical Industries in Slough before Ted set us his own business, Task Force, at the age of 50.

They raised their children Beverley, Julie and Neil in Windsor.

Julie, 53, now works as a nurse at the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, a charity very close to the family’s heart.

Ted added: “We both came from caring parents. I lost my father during the war and my mother worked tirelessly bringing us up.

“We inherited that and we wanted to pass that on to our children and build a family.”

The couple celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary by spending the day at Kempton Racecourse where they had a race renamed the Sylvia & Ted Stakes.

They will celebrate their latest milestone with a bash at the Oakley Court Hotel.