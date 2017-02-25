Wild about Wildlife children's marquee to join line up at Royal Windsor Summer Show

A chance for children to get engaged with gardening will be part of this year’s Royal Windsor Summer Show for the first time.

A children’s marquee with the theme Wild about Wildlife will be at the event, organised by Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society (RWRHS) and now in its 112th year.

Wild about Wildlife is being organised by Alexandra Denman, former show manager for Chelsea Flower Show.

“We want them to really engage with the bugs and insects which need gardens and gardening to exist,” she said.

They have teamed up with Pictorial Meadows, the company behind the wild flower meadows at the Olympic Stadium, and Windsor-based Busy Buttons Design Centre.

Under sevens will be encouraged to paint a caterpillar and children over seven will be creating 3D butterflies, at home or with the help of Busy Buttons, which will be judged at the end of the show.

Sponsored by the Express, the show on July 15 will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle at St George’s School.

Tickets, available on the door from 6.30pm, cost £8 for non-members.