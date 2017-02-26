Annual sleep out to raise funds for Windsor Homeless Project

For the third year a sleep out will raise vital funds for the Windsor Homeless Project (WHP).

The charity has about 60 volunteers and opens for two hours a day, four times a week.

Last year it helped to house 16 people, get 10 clean of heroin and one into employment.

The Big Sleep Out is organised by Sally Wright, a retired teacher from Homer First School.

WHP costs £35,000 a year to run and last year’s Big Sleep out raised £14,000.

Sally has been a key worker at the charity for the past four years and says the event's role in raising awareness is as important as fundraising.

“People are always surprised what it is like to sleep outside on a cardboard box in the cold,” she said.

“It gets people more engaged and every year we get a few people who are really keen on the project and decide to volunteer from it.”

As well as raising awareness of homelessness in the area, the evening will be a chance to have fun.

Anyone who does not want to sleep out for the night can pay £10 to go along and enjoy music and food from 8.30-11pm.

Performing on the night will be the charity’s manager and musician Murphy James along with Windsor Baptist Church’s Scruffy Souls Open Mic.

There will also be a competition for the best decorated cardboard box on the night.

The Big Sleep Out will be held on Friday, March 10, at Alma Road Youth and Community Centre and is open to anyone from 14-years-old but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.windsorhomelessproject.org/sleep-out-2017 for more information.