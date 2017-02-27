Rowers rack up 400km in a day to raise money for Alexander Devine

Enough distance was covered to reach the International Space Station by young rowers from The Windsor Boys School (TWBS) at the weekend.

On Saturday, almost 100 boys took on the challenge of covering 400km in a day.

The challenge raised money for Alexander Devine Hospice Children’s Hospice Service through sponsorship and collections on the day.

Working on four rowing machines set up in Windsor Royal Shopping Centre, the rowers took it in turns to row 20 strokes as fast as they could.

Music enticed the crowds who gathered to watch the challenge with commentary from the school's director of rowing Mark Wilkinson.

He said: "It is about five years since we have done this.

"It is fantastic, they are doing a frantic relay, it's 20 strokes as hard as they can."

The four teams were made up of boys from all year groups including 17-year-old Isaac Workman, captain of boats.

"It has been good fun and that's one of the main things because usually using the ergo [rowing machine] is pretty horrible," he said.

The school was on track to hit its target of raising £5,000 for the charity.