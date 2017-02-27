New pay after parking system in River Street car park

A new payment system for the River Street car park in Windsor will come into action tomorrow (Tuesday).

Current pay and display machines will be removed and drivers will instead take a chip coin on entry to the car park.

When they leave the car park they need to use the chip to find out how much they owe, before paying and using it to exit.

Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley & Walthams), cabinet member for environmental services, said: “I am pleased that we are able to introduce this system, which will allow visitors and residents to pay for the time that they spend in the car park and no longer have to worry about their ticket expiring.”

Car park users will be able to pay by cash, card or the Parkmobile app, and still benefit from the Advantage Card discount.

Upon entry, every car park user will be issued with a purple chip coin which they need to retain until they are ready to leave.

Additional signage and instructions will be placed in the car park and staff will be on hand for the first week to assist users.