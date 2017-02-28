Opposition to plans to expand council's York House

Consultation has closed on the first stage of plans for Thames Valley Police to move in with the Royal Borough.

Since April last year Windsor has been without a manned police station.

An application to redevelop York House in Sheet Street was submitted by Hunters Architects on behalf of the Royal Borough.

The plans for the refurbishment of York House includes the building of an additional storey for more office space.

If approved, the £9million modernisation will start in June and take a year, during which time council services would be provided at Windsor Library.

Rob Large, the council’s property service lead, said there is expected to be a second planning application to provide a home for the police in York House which will include building on the car park.

The force is expected to sign a contract with the borough on March 31.

The consultation attracted nine community comments, all opposing the plans.

Comments include an increase in congestion due to more workers and the increased height of the building ‘robbing’ daylight from neighbouring houses and flats.