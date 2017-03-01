Mini library to open in Windsor red phone box

A mini library will be set up in a red phone box in Windsor.

A group of residents from Elm Road got together to take advantage of BT's adopt a phone box scheme.

The classic red phone box outside The Alma pub in Springfield Road was one of the kiosks up for being bought for a nominal £1 as it is not used enough as a phone anymore.

Cat Marks, who has lived in the road since 2005 and is part of the group, said: "What we would like to do is put some shelves up and donate a load of books.

"We are all friendly and have kids of a similar age who are all really excited about setting up a mini library.

"But it is not just for our group of friends, it will make a nice community hub."

Royal Borough ward councillor Dee Quick (Con, Clewer East) helped the group adopt the phone box.

She said: "If you have got a phone box in your area, I would strongly advise getting together with a few other people.

"It is a great way to build community spirit."

A date has not yet been set for when the mini library will be in action.

In September last year Eton College painted a phone box gold on the corner of Keats Lane and Eton Wick Road to honour ex-pupil and Olympic rower Constantine Louloudis.

The golden phone box is now set up as a book share.