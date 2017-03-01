Pupils flip pancakes down The Long Walk

A race down The Long Walk was enjoyed by pupils from The Queen Anne First School in Windsor.
The children flipped pancakes in a relay race yesterday (Tuesday) in front of the backdrop of Windsor Castle.
Headteacher Judith Street said: “Taking part in events, such as a pancake race, is not only enjoyable for the children but helps to develop an awareness of our traditional events.
“I am delighted that the weather stayed fine and the children had fun.”
She added her thanks to Gareth Griffiths from The Crown Estate and Nick, the duty warden, who joined in the fun.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks yesterday (Monday).
A judge has praised the courageous actions of the Windsor community for helping to bring a gang of blundering criminals who tried to ransack a jewellers in the town to justice.