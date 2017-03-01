Pupils flip pancakes down The Long Walk

A race down The Long Walk was enjoyed by pupils from The Queen Anne First School in Windsor.

The children flipped pancakes in a relay race yesterday (Tuesday) in front of the backdrop of Windsor Castle.

Headteacher Judith Street said: “Taking part in events, such as a pancake race, is not only enjoyable for the children but helps to develop an awareness of our traditional events.

“I am delighted that the weather stayed fine and the children had fun.”

She added her thanks to Gareth Griffiths from The Crown Estate and Nick, the duty warden, who joined in the fun.