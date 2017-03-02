Trinity St Stephen First School crowned energy-saving champions

Eco-conscious children managed to cut energy consumption at their school by 16 per cent.

Trinity St Stephen First School in Windsor was unveiled as the winners of the Royal Borough’s first energy saving competition on Thursday, February 23.

The competition kicked off at the beginning of the year and started with two weeks of average readings being taken.

In the following two weeks children made an effort to save energy by closing doors at playtime and turning off lights, computers and printers.

The school’s science leader Emily Manners said the children became militant about ensuring things were switched off.

She added: “We are having a week to back it up learning about sustainability and recycling.

“I think it will stick, and I think some of them took the message home with them.”