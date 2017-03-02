'Heathrow 2.0' makes commitments for airport's sustainable growth

An assurance that Heathrow will stick to commitments made in the airport’s new plan for sustainable growth has been made.

Heathrow 2.0 was launched on Tuesday and aims to make the airport carbon neutral and halve the number of flights leaving after 11.30pm on days when there has been no disruption by 2022.

Targets include aims to make growth from the third runway at Heathrow carbon neutral, and the use of

renewable electricity at the airport being introduced from this year.

Airport bosses say this is a step towards creating a zero-carbon airport.

Nigel Milton, director of communications for the airport addressed criticism that the airport has not stuck to promises in the past.

He said: “Heathrow made a number of commitments but once we got what we wanted these commitments got put in the drawer and covered up.

“John Holland-Kaye (the CEO) went on the record a couple of years ago to apologise for that.

“We believe that we need to be held to account by an independent body.

“We are aware that there is a lack of confidence and trust to keep to our promises.”

Sustainability director Matt Gorman said at the ‘absolute minimum’ the airport will have annual reports on the plans externally audited.

Leader of the Royal Borough Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Bray), who opposes a third runway at the airport, welcomed the assurances.

He said: “I think Heathrow is a victim to the fact they have broken promises in the past so there has to be a regulatory environment.”

See the full plan at your.heathrow.com/sustainability